Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kootenai County This Week
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Kootenai County, Idaho this week, we've got the information here.
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Mullan High School at Kootenai High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 3
- Location: Harrison, ID
- Conference: North Star Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Coeur d'Alene High School at Lake City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Coeur DAlene, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
