If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Kootenai County, Idaho this week, we've got the information here.

    • Kootenai County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Tuesday

    Mullan High School at Kootenai High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 3
    • Location: Harrison, ID
    • Conference: North Star Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Coeur d'Alene High School at Lake City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Coeur DAlene, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

