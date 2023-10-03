Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shoshone County This Week
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Shoshone County, Idaho, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Idaho This Week
Shoshone County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Mullan High School at Kootenai High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 3
- Location: Harrison, ID
- Conference: North Star Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mullan High School at Shelby High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
- Location: Shelby, MT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.