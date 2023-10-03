High school football is on the schedule this week in Shoshone County, Idaho, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Shoshone County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Tuesday

    Mullan High School at Kootenai High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 3
    • Location: Harrison, ID
    • Conference: North Star Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Mullan High School at Shelby High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
    • Location: Shelby, MT
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

