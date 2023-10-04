Right now the Denver Broncos are 27th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Broncos' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +20000, the fifth-biggest change among all teams.

The Broncos' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.5%.

Denver Betting Insights

Denver is winless against the spread this season.

Out of four Broncos games this year, three have gone over the total.

The Broncos have put together a 1-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

With 461.5 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have been forced to rely on their 14th-ranked offense (333.3 yards per contest) to keep them in games.

With 37.5 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have been forced to lean on their 10th-ranked offense (25 points per contest) to keep them competitive.

Broncos Impact Players

In four games, Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,014 yards (253.5 per game), with nine TDs and two INTs, and completing 67.4%.

On the ground, Wilson has scored zero TDs and gained 70 yards.

In four games, Marvin Mims has nine receptions for 242 yards (60.5 per game) and one touchdown.

In four games, Courtland Sutton has 20 receptions for 216 yards (54.0 per game) and three scores.

Brandon Johnson has seven catches for 113 yards (28.3 per game) and three TDs in four games.

Jonathon Cooper has delivered 22 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three sacks in four games for the Broncos.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +25000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +12500 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +1100 4 October 1 @ Bears W 31-28 +50000 5 October 8 Jets - +15000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +550 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +700 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2200 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800 16 December 24 Patriots - +12500 17 December 31 Chargers - +2200 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +25000

