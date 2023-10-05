The Denver Broncos have +20000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 27th-ranked in the NFL as of October 5.

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

The Broncos are four spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (27th in league) than their computer ranking (31st).

Oddsmakers have moved the Broncos' Super Bowl odds down from +5000 at the start of the season to +20000. Among all teams in the league, that is the fifth-biggest change.

The Broncos have a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Denver has no wins against the spread this season.

There have been three Broncos games (out of four) that hit the over this year.

The Broncos have won 33.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (1-2).

Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Broncos sport the 14th-ranked offense this season (333.3 yards per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking worst with 461.5 yards allowed per game.

The Broncos have the 10th-ranked scoring offense this season (25 points per game), and they've been less effective defensively, ranking worst with 37.5 points allowed per game.

In four games, Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,014 yards (253.5 per game), with nine TDs and two INTs, and completing 67.4%.

In addition, Wilson has run for 70 yards and zero scores.

In four games, Marvin Mims has nine receptions for 242 yards (60.5 per game) and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton has scored three times, catching 20 balls for 216 yards (54.0 per game).

In the passing game, Brandon Johnson has scored three times, hauling in seven balls for 113 yards (28.3 per game).

Jonathon Cooper has been doing his part on defense, registering 22 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three sacks for the Broncos.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +25000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +12500 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +1100 4 October 1 @ Bears W 31-28 +50000 5 October 8 Jets - +15000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +550 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +700 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2200 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800 16 December 24 Patriots - +12500 17 December 31 Chargers - +2200 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +25000

