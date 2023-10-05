Golfers will travel to Jackson, Mississippi for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at the 7,461-yard, par-72 Country Club of Jackson, with $8.2M in prize money to be had. Mackenzie Hughes is the defending champion at the tournament. Watch the opening round on Thursday, October 5 to see who takes the first step to claiming this year's top spot.

How to Watch the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship

Start Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET Venue: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par/Distance: Par 72/7,461 yards

Par 72/7,461 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Sanderson Farms Championship Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Emiliano Grillo 35th Tom Hoge 50th Lee Hodges 53rd Lucas Herbert 57th Eric Cole 62nd

Sanderson Farms Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 8:00 AM ET Hole 1 Carson Young, Kevin Tway, William McGirt 8:22 AM ET Hole 10 Ze-Cheng Dou, Hayden Buckley, Justin Lower 8:33 AM ET Hole 10 Nick Hardy, Chez Reavie, Trey Mullinax 8:44 AM ET Hole 10 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner 8:55 AM ET Hole 10 Scott Stallings, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ 9:06 AM ET Hole 10 Andrew Novak, Greyson Sigg, Patton Kizzire 9:17 AM ET Hole 10 Mark Hubbard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Wesley Bryan 9:28 AM ET Hole 10 Ben Griffin, Nick Watney, Kevin Chappell 9:39 AM ET Hole 10 Scott Piercy, Max McGreevy, Ted Potter Jr. 9:50 AM ET Hole 10 Kyle Westmoreland, Brent Grant, Chase Parker

