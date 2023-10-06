We have 2023 high school football competition in Bannock County, Idaho this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

Bannock County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Century High School at Preston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Preston, ID

Preston, ID Conference: Great Basin (East)

Great Basin (East) How to Stream: Watch Here

Snake River High School at Marsh Valley High School