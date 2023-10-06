Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bannock County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:18 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Bannock County, Idaho this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Bannock County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Century High School at Preston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Preston, ID
- Conference: Great Basin (East)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Snake River High School at Marsh Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Arimo, ID
- Conference: South East Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
