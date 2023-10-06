We have 2023 high school football competition in Bannock County, Idaho this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

  • Canyon County
  • Ada County
  • Kootenai County
  • Shoshone County

    • Bannock County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Century High School at Preston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Preston, ID
    • Conference: Great Basin (East)
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Snake River High School at Marsh Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Arimo, ID
    • Conference: South East Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.