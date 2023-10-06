Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bingham County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:18 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Bingham County, Idaho, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Idaho This Week
Bingham County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Aberdeen High School at North Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Ashton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Snake River High School at Marsh Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Arimo, ID
- Conference: South East Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.