Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +20000, the Denver Broncos are No. 27 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 6.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Broncos' Super Bowl odds (+20000) place them 27th in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only 32nd.
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Broncos have had the fifth-biggest change this season, dropping from +5000 at the beginning to +20000.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Broncos have a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver is winless against the spread this year.
- There have been three Broncos games (out of four) that hit the over this year.
- The Broncos have won one of the three games they were the moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).
- Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- With 461.5 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have been forced to rely on their 15th-ranked offense (333.3 yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- With 37.5 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have had to lean on their 10th-ranked offense (25 points per contest) to keep them in games.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,014 yards (253.5 per game), completing 67.4%, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.
- Also, Wilson has rushed for 70 yards and zero scores.
- Marvin Mims has nine receptions for 242 yards (60.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- In four games, Courtland Sutton has 20 catches for 216 yards (54.0 per game) and three scores.
- In four games, Brandon Johnson has seven catches for 113 yards (28.3 per game) and three scores.
- Jonathon Cooper has been providing a big boost on defense, totaling 22 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three sacks for the Broncos.
Broncos Player Futures
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|L 17-16
|+25000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|L 35-33
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|L 70-20
|+1100
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|W 31-28
|+30000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+550
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+550
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2200
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
Odds are current as of October 6 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
