If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Clearwater County, Idaho this week, we've got the information below.

    • Clearwater County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Timberline High School at Kendrick Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Kendrick, ID
    • Conference: White Pine Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Orofino High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Orofino, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

