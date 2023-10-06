Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clearwater County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Clearwater County, Idaho this week, we've got the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Idaho This Week
Clearwater County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Timberline High School at Kendrick Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Kendrick, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Orofino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Orofino, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.