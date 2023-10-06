Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Owyhee County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:18 PM MDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Owyhee County, Idaho this week? We have what you need below.
Owyhee County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Melba Senior High School at Marsing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Marsing, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weiser High School at Homedale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Homedale, ID
- Conference: Snake River Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Rimrock Senior High School at Wilder High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on October 7
- Location: Wilder, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho
- How to Stream: Watch Here
