Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Owyhee County, Idaho this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

  • Ada County
  • Canyon County
  • Twin Falls County
  • Bingham County
  • Kootenai County
  • Bannock County
  • Shoshone County
  • Latah County
  • Clearwater County
  • Butte County

    • Owyhee County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Melba Senior High School at Marsing High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Marsing, ID
    • Conference: Western Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Weiser High School at Homedale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Homedale, ID
    • Conference: Snake River Valley Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Rimrock Senior High School at Wilder High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on October 7
    • Location: Wilder, ID
    • Conference: Western Idaho
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.