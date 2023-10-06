Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Owyhee County, Idaho this week? We have what you need below.

Owyhee County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Melba Senior High School at Marsing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

Marsing, ID Conference: Western Idaho Conference

Weiser High School at Homedale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

Homedale, ID Conference: Snake River Valley Conference

Saturday

Rimrock Senior High School at Wilder High School