According to our computer projection model, the Boise State Broncos will beat the San Jose State Spartans when the two teams come together at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boise State (-9.5) Over (57.5) Boise State 37, San Jose State 24

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Broncos a 77.8% chance to win.

The Broncos have posted one win against the spread this year.

Out of four Broncos games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 57.5 points, 1.7 higher than the average total in Boise State games this season.

San Jose State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Spartans have a 26.7% chance to win.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

In games they have played as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year, the Spartans are 1-1 against the spread.

Out of the Spartans' four games with a set total, three have hit the over (75%).

The average point total for the San Jose State this season is 1.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Broncos vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 28.6 31.6 29.0 18.0 28.3 40.7 San Jose State 28.2 33.4 32.0 30.0 22.5 38.5

