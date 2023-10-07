MWC play features the Boise State Broncos (2-3) taking on the San Jose State Spartans (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. San Jose State matchup.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-9.5) 58.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-9.5) 58.5 -345 +270 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Boise State has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

San Jose State has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

The Spartans have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.