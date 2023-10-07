Boise State vs. San Jose State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
MWC play features the Boise State Broncos (2-3) taking on the San Jose State Spartans (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. San Jose State matchup.
Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|San Jose State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-9.5)
|58.5
|-350
|+275
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-9.5)
|58.5
|-345
|+270
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- Boise State has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.
- San Jose State has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
- The Spartans have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
Boise State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
