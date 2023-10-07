The San Jose State Spartans (1-4) are 9.5-point underdogs in a home MWC matchup against the Boise State Broncos (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 57.5 points.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 15th-worst in the FBS (433.6 yards allowed per game), Boise State has had more success offensively, ranking 51st in the FBS offensively totaling 420.4 yards per game. With 353.8 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, San Jose State ranks 92nd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 77th, surrendering 378.4 total yards per contest.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Boise State vs San Jose State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boise State -9.5 -110 -110 57.5 -110 -110 -350 +275

Boise State Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Broncos rank seventh-worst with 438.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 83rd by surrendering 356.7 total yards per game over their last three games.

Despite sporting the 48th-ranked scoring offense over the last three contests (36.0 points per game), the Broncos rank -8-worst in scoring defense over that time frame (28.0 points surrendered per game).

Although Boise State ranks -17-worst in pass defense over the previous three contests (228.0 passing yards allowed), it has been better on offense with 266.3 passing yards per game (62nd-ranked).

Over the Broncos' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 83rd in rushing offense (172.3 rushing yards per game) and 93rd in rushing defense (128.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State has covered the spread once in four games this season.

Boise State games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (75%).

Boise State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Boise State has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

The Broncos have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 938 yards, completing 52.6% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 179 yards (35.8 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ashton Jeanty, has carried the ball 96 times for 489 yards (97.8 per game) and eight touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 338 receiving yards on 23 catches with four touchdowns through the air.

Eric McAlister has hauled in 25 receptions for 426 yards (85.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Stefan Cobbs has been the target of 36 passes and racked up 19 grabs for 194 yards, an average of 38.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Ahmed Hassanein has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 4.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Marco Notarainni, Boise State's leading tackler, has 34 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two sacks this year.

Alexander Teubner leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 14 tackles and one pass defended.

