Idaho vs. Cal Poly Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
According to our computer model, the Idaho Vandals will beat the Cal Poly Mustangs when the two teams come together at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Idaho vs. Cal Poly Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Idaho (-32.3)
|60.5
|Idaho 46, Cal Poly 14
Idaho Betting Info (2022)
- The Vandals compiled a 9-2-0 ATS record last season.
- Vandals games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.
Cal Poly Betting Info (2022)
- The Mustangs went 5-6-0 ATS last season.
- Mustangs games hit the over nine out of 11 times last season.
Vandals vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Cal Poly
|21.0
|35.8
|27.0
|20.3
|12.0
|59.0
|Idaho
|34.4
|23.4
|36.0
|27.0
|34.0
|22.5
