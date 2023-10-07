CAA teams were in action for five games in the Week 6 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Week 6 CAA Results

Virginia 27 William & Mary 13

  • Pregame Favorite: Virginia (-8.5)
  • Pregame Total: 41.5

Virginia Leaders

  • Passing: Tony Muskett (17-for-26, 232 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Perris Jones (12 ATT, 134 YDS)
  • Receiving: Malik Washington (10 TAR, 7 REC, 112 YDS, 1 TD)

William & Mary Leaders

  • Passing: Darius Wilson (14-for-18, 72 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Wilson (13 ATT, 74 YDS)
  • Receiving: Sean McElwain (4 TAR, 4 REC, 21 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

VirginiaWilliam & Mary
453Total Yards219
232Passing Yards72
221Rushing Yards147
2Turnovers1

Campbell 30 Hampton 27

Campbell Leaders

  • Passing: Hajj-Malik Williams (14-for-21, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Chris McKay Jr. (8 ATT, 97 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Chaney Fitzgerald (5 TAR, 4 REC, 107 YDS)

Hampton Leaders

  • Passing: Christofer Zellous (14-for-28, 147 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Darran Butts (17 ATT, 124 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Dorrian Moultrie (5 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

HamptonCampbell
391Total Yards440
147Passing Yards238
244Rushing Yards202
2Turnovers1

Richmond 42 Maine 31

  • Pregame Favorite: Richmond (-4.5)
  • Pregame Total: 45.5

Richmond Leaders

  • Passing: Camden Coleman (25-for-36, 365 YDS, 6 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Savon Smith (12 ATT, 53 YDS)
  • Receiving: Nick DeGennaro (8 TAR, 8 REC, 113 YDS, 3 TDs)

Maine Leaders

  • Passing: Derek Robertson (18-for-25, 315 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Tristen Kenan (1 ATT, 15 YDS)
  • Receiving: Joe Gillette (8 TAR, 8 REC, 169 YDS, 3 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

RichmondMaine
487Total Yards421
391Passing Yards410
96Rushing Yards11
2Turnovers2

Villanova 37 NC A&T 14

  • Pregame Favorite: Villanova (-14.5)
  • Pregame Total: 45.5

Villanova Leaders

  • Passing: Connor Watkins (16-for-23, 289 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: DeeWil Barlee (16 ATT, 94 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jaylan Sanchez (7 TAR, 6 REC, 158 YDS, 2 TDs)

NC A&T Leaders

  • Passing: Kevin White (8-for-17, 64 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kenji Christian (11 ATT, 64 YDS)
  • Receiving: Nicholas Dobson (5 TAR, 4 REC, 52 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

NC A&TVillanova
172Total Yards537
64Passing Yards289
108Rushing Yards248
0Turnovers0

Next Week's CAA Games

Hampton Pirates at Monmouth Hawks

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Kessler Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Albany (NY) Great Danes at New Hampshire Wildcats

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Wildcat Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Elon Phoenix at Villanova Wildcats

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Villanova Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

LIU Post Pioneers at Maine Black Bears

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Richmond Spiders at Rhode Island Rams

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Meade Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: -

Fordham Rams at Stony Brook Seawolves

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

