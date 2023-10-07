Week 6 of the college football schedule included five games with Sun Belt teams involved. Check out this article to see results and key players from all of those games.

Marshall vs. NC State | Texas State vs. Louisiana | Arkansas State vs. Troy | South Alabama vs. UL Monroe | Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss

Week 6 Sun Belt Results

NC State 48 Marshall 41

Pregame Favorite: NC State (-6.5)

Pregame Total: 44.5

NC State Leaders

Passing: MJ Morris (17-for-32, 265 YDS, 4 TDs, 3 INTs)

MJ Morris (17-for-32, 265 YDS, 4 TDs, 3 INTs) Rushing: Michael Allen (9 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

Michael Allen (9 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Kevin Concepcion (14 TAR, 8 REC, 102 YDS, 2 TDs)

Marshall Leaders

Passing: Cam Fancher (29-for-51, 315 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Cam Fancher (29-for-51, 315 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Rasheen Ali (14 ATT, 63 YDS)

Rasheen Ali (14 ATT, 63 YDS) Receiving: Darryle Simmons (11 TAR, 8 REC, 87 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

NC State Marshall 401 Total Yards 419 265 Passing Yards 315 136 Rushing Yards 104 3 Turnovers 3

Louisiana 34 Texas State 30

Pregame Favorite: Louisiana (-1)

Pregame Total: 66.5

Louisiana Leaders

Passing: Zeon Chriss (13-for-17, 205 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Zeon Chriss (13-for-17, 205 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Chriss (12 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)

Chriss (12 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Robert Williams (7 TAR, 5 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)

Texas State Leaders

Passing: TJ Finley (30-for-40, 326 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

TJ Finley (30-for-40, 326 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Ismail Mahdi (34 ATT, 188 YDS, 1 TD)

Ismail Mahdi (34 ATT, 188 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Joey Hobert (9 TAR, 8 REC, 132 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Louisiana Texas State 423 Total Yards 530 205 Passing Yards 326 218 Rushing Yards 204 2 Turnovers 2

Troy 37 Arkansas State 3

Pregame Favorite: Troy (-15.5)

Pregame Total: 52.5

Troy Leaders

Passing: Gunnar Watson (12-for-21, 236 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Gunnar Watson (12-for-21, 236 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kimani Vidal (28 ATT, 245 YDS, 3 TDs)

Kimani Vidal (28 ATT, 245 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Deshon Stoudemire (5 TAR, 4 REC, 98 YDS)

Arkansas State Leaders

Passing: Jaylen Raynor (15-for-27, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jaylen Raynor (15-for-27, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Zak Wallace (9 ATT, 28 YDS)

Zak Wallace (9 ATT, 28 YDS) Receiving: Jeff Foreman (5 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Troy Arkansas State 587 Total Yards 203 236 Passing Yards 156 351 Rushing Yards 47 1 Turnovers 0

South Alabama 55 UL Monroe 7

Pregame Favorite: South Alabama (-10.5)

Pregame Total: 50.5

South Alabama Leaders

Passing: Carter Bradley (20-for-29, 303 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Carter Bradley (20-for-29, 303 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: La'Damian Webb (19 ATT, 100 YDS, 1 TD)

La'Damian Webb (19 ATT, 100 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Caullin Lacy (9 TAR, 7 REC, 156 YDS, 1 TD)

UL Monroe Leaders

Passing: Jiya Wright (13-for-28, 112 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Jiya Wright (13-for-28, 112 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Wright (13 ATT, 53 YDS)

Wright (13 ATT, 53 YDS) Receiving: Tyrone Howell (6 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

UL Monroe South Alabama 250 Total Yards 589 112 Passing Yards 387 138 Rushing Yards 202 2 Turnovers 0

Old Dominion 17 Southern Miss 13

Pregame Favorite: Southern Miss (-2.5)

Pregame Total: 56.5

Old Dominion Leaders

Passing: Grant Wilson (8-for-18, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Grant Wilson (8-for-18, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kadarius Calloway (12 ATT, 93 YDS)

Kadarius Calloway (12 ATT, 93 YDS) Receiving: Ahmarian Granger (2 TAR, 2 REC, 79 YDS)

Southern Miss Leaders

Passing: Billy Wiles (15-for-26, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Billy Wiles (15-for-26, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (29 ATT, 66 YDS)

Frank Gore Jr. (29 ATT, 66 YDS) Receiving: Jakarius Caston (11 TAR, 5 REC, 51 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Southern Miss Old Dominion 276 Total Yards 337 166 Passing Yards 194 110 Rushing Yards 143 1 Turnovers 0

Next Week's Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Appalachian State (-5.5)

Georgia Southern Eagles at James Madison Dukes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-3.5)

Troy Trojans at Army Black Knights

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Troy (-4.5)

Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)

UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas State Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Texas State (-16.5)

