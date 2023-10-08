Broncos vs. Jets: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Jets (1-3) visit the Denver Broncos (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High and will look to stop a three-game losing streak.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Broncos and the Jets.
Broncos vs. Jets Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Broncos
|2.5
|43.5
|-140
|+115
Broncos vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats
Denver Broncos
- The average total in Denver's outings this year is 44.0, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Broncos have not covered the spread in a game this season (0-3-1).
- The Broncos have won 33.3% of their games as moneyline favorites (1-2).
- Denver is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
New York Jets
- Every Jets game this season has ended with a combined score under 43.5 points.
- New York's matchups this season have a 40.0-point average over/under, 3.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Jets have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-2-0).
- This season, the Jets have won one out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
Broncos vs. Jets Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Broncos
|25.0
|12
|37.5
|30
|44.0
|3
|4
|Jets
|15.5
|25
|21.0
|14
|40.0
|0
|4
Broncos Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.0
|40.8
|47.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.0
|22.0
|26.0
|ATS Record
|0-3-1
|0-2-0
|0-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|0-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Jets Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.0
|40.5
|38.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.0
|22.7
|24.0
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
