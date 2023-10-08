In a Week 6 slate that has a lot of competitive contests, fans from Idaho should tune in to see the San Jose State Spartans versus the Boise State Broncos.

College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week

San Jose State Spartans at Boise State Broncos

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Fubo Favorite: Boise State (-9.5)

Idaho Vandals at Cal Poly Mustangs

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Alex G. Spanos Stadium

Alex G. Spanos Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

