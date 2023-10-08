Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Idaho
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:47 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In a Week 6 slate that has a lot of competitive contests, fans from Idaho should tune in to see the San Jose State Spartans versus the Boise State Broncos.
College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week
San Jose State Spartans at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boise State (-9.5)
Idaho Vandals at Cal Poly Mustangs
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Alex G. Spanos Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
