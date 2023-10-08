Trying to find information on the best bets in MWC play in Week 6, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Fresno State vs. Wyoming matchup, and picking Wyoming (+5.5) over Fresno State on the spread. See more insights and stats on those college football games in the article below.

Best Week 6 MWC Spread Bets

Pick: Wyoming +5.5 vs. Fresno State

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys

Fresno State Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 1.5 points

Fresno State by 1.5 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Colorado State -3 vs. Utah State

Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Utah State Aggies

Colorado State Rams at Utah State Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Colorado State by 6 points

Colorado State by 6 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Boise State -9.5 vs. San Jose State

Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at Boise State Broncos

San Jose State Spartans at Boise State Broncos Projected Favorite & Spread: Boise State by 12.4 points

Boise State by 12.4 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 6 MWC Total Bets

Over 43.5 - Fresno State vs. Wyoming

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys

Fresno State Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys Projected Total: 51.6 points

51.6 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Over 57.5 - San Jose State vs. Boise State

Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at Boise State Broncos

San Jose State Spartans at Boise State Broncos Projected Total: 60.9 points

60.9 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 62.5 - Colorado State vs. Utah State

Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Utah State Aggies

Colorado State Rams at Utah State Aggies Projected Total: 65.3 points

65.3 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 6 MWC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Air Force 5-0 (3-0 MWC) 37.6 / 12.2 411.8 / 223.8 Fresno State 5-0 (1-0 MWC) 36.4 / 17.0 424.8 / 282.0 UNLV 4-1 (1-0 MWC) 36.0 / 26.8 397.4 / 399.2 Wyoming 4-1 (1-0 MWC) 26.6 / 25.2 324.6 / 385.0 Boise State 2-3 (1-0 MWC) 28.6 / 31.6 420.4 / 433.6 Colorado State 2-2 (0-0 MWC) 32.8 / 34.0 455.0 / 438.3 Utah State 2-3 (0-1 MWC) 37.0 / 33.8 427.6 / 424.2 New Mexico 2-3 (0-1 MWC) 28.6 / 31.0 391.0 / 403.2 Hawaii 2-4 (0-1 MWC) 22.2 / 34.7 337.2 / 381.0 San Diego State 2-4 (0-2 MWC) 19.3 / 30.8 324.8 / 437.8 San Jose State 1-4 (0-1 MWC) 28.2 / 33.4 353.8 / 378.4 Nevada 0-5 (0-1 MWC) 15.4 / 38.4 292.4 / 511.2

