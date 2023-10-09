Right now the Denver Broncos are 27th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +25000.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Broncos are 27th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+25000), but only 32nd according to computer rankings.

The Broncos have experienced the fifth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +4500 at the start of the season to +25000.

The Broncos have a 0.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Denver Betting Insights

Denver is winless against the spread this year.

Out of five Broncos games this year, four have gone over the total.

The Broncos have won one of the four games they were the moneyline favorite this season (25%).

Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

With 450.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have had to lean on their 16th-ranked offense (328.2 yards per contest) to keep them in games.

Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks worst in the NFL (36.2 points allowed per game), the Broncos have had more success offensively, ranking 11th in the NFL by totaling 24.2 points per game.

Broncos Impact Players

In five games, Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,210 yards (242.0 per game), with 11 TDs and two INTs, and completing 66.9%.

Wilson also has rushed for 119 yards and zero scores.

On the ground, Jaleel McLaughlin has scored one touchdown and gained 160 yards (32.0 per game).

In addition, McLaughlin has seven receptions for 46 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton has scored three times, catching 21 balls for 229 yards (45.8 per game).

Marvin Mims has 10 catches for 246 yards (49.2 per game) and one TD in five games.

Nik Bonitto has been wreaking havoc on defense, amassing 15 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks for the Broncos.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +25000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +15000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +900 4 October 1 @ Bears W 31-28 +75000 5 October 8 Jets L 31-21 +10000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +550 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2800 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1400 16 December 24 Patriots - +20000 17 December 31 Chargers - +2800 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +25000

