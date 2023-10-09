Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Denver Broncos are 27th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +25000.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +4000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000
Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Broncos are 27th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+25000), but only 32nd according to computer rankings.
- The Broncos have experienced the fifth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +4500 at the start of the season to +25000.
- The Broncos have a 0.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver is winless against the spread this year.
- Out of five Broncos games this year, four have gone over the total.
- The Broncos have won one of the four games they were the moneyline favorite this season (25%).
- Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- With 450.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have had to lean on their 16th-ranked offense (328.2 yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks worst in the NFL (36.2 points allowed per game), the Broncos have had more success offensively, ranking 11th in the NFL by totaling 24.2 points per game.
Broncos Impact Players
- In five games, Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,210 yards (242.0 per game), with 11 TDs and two INTs, and completing 66.9%.
- Wilson also has rushed for 119 yards and zero scores.
- On the ground, Jaleel McLaughlin has scored one touchdown and gained 160 yards (32.0 per game).
- In addition, McLaughlin has seven receptions for 46 yards and two TDs.
- In the passing game, Courtland Sutton has scored three times, catching 21 balls for 229 yards (45.8 per game).
- Marvin Mims has 10 catches for 246 yards (49.2 per game) and one TD in five games.
- Nik Bonitto has been wreaking havoc on defense, amassing 15 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks for the Broncos.
Broncos Player Futures
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|L 17-16
|+25000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|L 35-33
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|L 70-20
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|W 31-28
|+75000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|L 31-21
|+10000
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+550
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+550
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+1400
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:13 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
