The Vegas Golden Knights host the Seattle Kraken in the first game of the season on Tuesday, October 10 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

As the puck drops for the beginning of the NHL season, here is who we pick to secure the win in Tuesday's action.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final result of Golden Knights 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-175)

Golden Knights (-175) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.9)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken had a record of 46-28-8 last season and were 11-8-19 in overtime games.

Seattle accumulated 44 points (20-9-4) in its 33 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Kraken scored only one goal in 14 games, and they picked up two points (0-12-2).

Seattle picked up six points (2-12-2 record) last season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Kraken picked up 106 points in their 63 games when they scored three or more goals.

Last season Seattle scored a single power-play goal in 33 games and registered 47 points, with a record of 22-8-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Seattle was 37-19-4 (78 points).

The Kraken's opponents had more shots in 33 games last season. The Kraken finished 14-16-3 in those games (31 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 15th 31.5 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 30.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 18th 20.29% Power Play % 19.75% 21st 19th 77.44% Penalty Kill % 76.69% 21st

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

