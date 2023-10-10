On Tuesday, October 10, the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken will open their seasons against one another at T-Mobile Arena in in Paradise.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to ESPN and ESPN+ to see the Golden Knights and the Kraken meet.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) was 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Kraken had the NHL's fourth-best offense.

They had the 10th-best goal differential in the league at +37.

The Kraken had 48 power-play goals (21st in NHL) on 243 chances.

The Kraken scored on 19.75% of their power plays, No. 21 in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.7%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)

The Golden Knights allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league action in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.

The 42 power-play goals the Golden Knights scored last season (on 207 power-play chances) ranked 25th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 20.29% power-play conversion rate was 18th in the league.

Golden Knights Key Players