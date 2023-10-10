How to Watch the Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 10
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, October 10, the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken will open their seasons against one another at T-Mobile Arena in in Paradise.
Tune in to ESPN and ESPN+ to see the Golden Knights and the Kraken meet.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Kraken vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) was 14th in the league.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Kraken had the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- They had the 10th-best goal differential in the league at +37.
- The Kraken had 48 power-play goals (21st in NHL) on 243 chances.
- The Kraken scored on 19.75% of their power plays, No. 21 in the league.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.7%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Golden Knights allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league action in goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.
- The 42 power-play goals the Golden Knights scored last season (on 207 power-play chances) ranked 25th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights' 20.29% power-play conversion rate was 18th in the league.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
|William Karlsson
|82
|14
|39
|53
|33
|44
|55.3%
