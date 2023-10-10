Kraken vs. Golden Knights: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 10
Tuesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-0, -175 on the moneyline to win) and the Seattle Kraken (0-0-0, +145 moneyline odds) at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kraken vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-175
|+145
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kraken vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- Vegas has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -175.
- Seattle has not played with moneyline odds of +145 or longer once this season.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.