Week 7 Sun Belt Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Week 7 college football schedule includes five games with Sun Belt teams involved. Check out the article below for up-to-date the top performers and results from each completed game.
Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State
Week 7 Sun Belt Results
Coastal Carolina 27 Appalachian State 24
- Pregame Favorite: Appalachian State (-5.5)
- Pregame Total: 59.5
Coastal Carolina Leaders
- Passing: Grayson McCall (19-for-28, 373 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Braydon Bennett (15 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Sam Pinckney (8 TAR, 7 REC, 102 YDS)
Appalachian State Leaders
- Passing: Joey Aguilar (18-for-31, 305 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kanye Roberts (11 ATT, 48 YDS)
- Receiving: Milan Tucker (2 TAR, 2 REC, 78 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Appalachian State
|Coastal Carolina
|416
|Total Yards
|569
|305
|Passing Yards
|373
|111
|Rushing Yards
|196
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 7 Sun Belt Games
Georgia Southern Eagles at James Madison Dukes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-4.5)
Troy Trojans at Army Black Knights
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Troy (-4.5)
UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas State Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas State (-16.5)
Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)
