Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you reside in Ada County, Idaho and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Ada County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Centennial High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Middleton, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mountain High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Borah High School at Eagle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Eagle, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Nampa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Bishop Kelly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kuna High School at Boise High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capital High School at Meridian Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marsing High School at Cole Valley Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
