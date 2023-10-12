If you reside in Ada County, Idaho and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Ada County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Centennial High School at Middleton Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12

7:00 PM MT on October 12 Location: Middleton, ID

Middleton, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mountain High School at Timberline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12

7:00 PM MT on October 12 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Borah High School at Eagle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Eagle, ID

Eagle, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Nampa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia High School at Bishop Kelly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kuna High School at Boise High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Capital High School at Meridian Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Marsing High School at Cole Valley Christian School