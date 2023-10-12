Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Bannock County, Idaho this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bannock County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Marsh Valley High School at South Fremont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12

7:00 PM MT on October 12 Location: St. Anthony, ID

St. Anthony, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Madison High School at Highland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Pocatello, ID

Pocatello, ID Conference: High Country Conference

High Country Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Preston High School at Pocatello High School