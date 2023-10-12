Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bannock County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Bannock County, Idaho this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Bannock County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Marsh Valley High School at South Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: St. Anthony, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Madison High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Preston High School at Pocatello High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Conference: Great Basin (East)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
