The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, October 12 at 8:15 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Chiefs will earn a victory -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

On offense, the Chiefs rank seventh in the NFL with 381.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in total defense (301.4 yards allowed per contest). The Broncos have been struggling defensively, ranking worst with 36.2 points surrendered per game. They have been more productive offensively, compiling 24.2 points per contest (10th-ranked).

Broncos vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (-10.5) Over (47) Chiefs 40, Broncos 11

The implied probability of a win by the Broncos based on the moneyline is 19.0%.

Denver is winless against the spread this season (0-4-1).

Denver games have hit the over four out of five times this season.

Broncos games average 43.7 total points, 3.3 fewer than the total for this matchup.

The Chiefs have an implied moneyline win probability of 85.7% in this game.

Kansas City is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Chiefs have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

This season, games featuring the Chiefs have hit the over twice.

The average total for Chiefs games this season has been 49.0, 2.0 points higher than the total for this game.

Broncos vs. Chiefs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 25.6 16.0 30.5 15.5 22.3 16.3 Denver 24.2 36.2 23.3 27.7 25.5 49.0

