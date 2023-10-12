Broncos vs. Chiefs Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) as they attempt to keep their four-game winning streak alive in a matchup with the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The over/under is set at 50 points for the outing.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Chiefs as they ready for this matchup against the Broncos. The betting insights and trends for the Broncos can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Chiefs.
Broncos vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Denver Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-10.5)
|50
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-10.5)
|50
|-520
|+400
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Denver vs. Kansas City Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Insights
- Denver is winless against the spread this year.
- Denver has seen four of its five games go over the point total.
- Kansas City has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs have covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Kansas City has hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
