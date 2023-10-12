Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Canyon County, Idaho this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Canyon County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Centennial High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Middleton, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mountain View High School at Nampa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade High School at Wilder High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Wilder, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Bishop Kelly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyview High School at Ridgevue High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Plymouth High School at Melba Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Melba, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Caldwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmett High School at Vallivue High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
