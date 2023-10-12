Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Canyon County, Idaho this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Canyon County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Centennial High School at Middleton Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12

7:00 PM MT on October 12 Location: Middleton, ID

Middleton, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Mountain View High School at Nampa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade High School at Wilder High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Wilder, ID

Wilder, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia High School at Bishop Kelly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyview High School at Ridgevue High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

New Plymouth High School at Melba Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Melba, ID

Melba, ID Conference: Western Idaho Conference

Western Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Caldwell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Emmett High School at Vallivue High School