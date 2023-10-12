Will Greg Dulcich Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Greg Dulcich was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs begins at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. All of Dulcich's stats can be found on this page.
Dulcich had season stats last year which included 411 yards on 33 receptions (12.5 per catch) and two touchdowns. He was targeted 55 times.
Greg Dulcich Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Broncos.
Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Dulcich 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|55
|33
|411
|155
|2
|12.5
Dulcich Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|3
|2
|44
|1
|Week 7
|Jets
|9
|6
|51
|0
|Week 8
|@Jaguars
|5
|4
|87
|0
|Week 10
|@Titans
|4
|1
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|5
|4
|30
|0
|Week 12
|@Panthers
|3
|2
|11
|0
|Week 13
|@Ravens
|8
|6
|85
|0
|Week 14
|Chiefs
|8
|3
|42
|0
|Week 15
|Cardinals
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|8
|4
|39
|1
