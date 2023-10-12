Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy will face the Kansas City Chiefs and their 13th-ranked passing defense in Week 6, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Jeudy has 17 grabs on 24 targets for 208 yards, with an average of 52 yards per game.

Jeudy vs. the Chiefs

Jeudy vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 4 GP / 54.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 54.5 REC YPG / REC TD One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Kansas City in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have allowed six opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Kansas City has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Chiefs surrender 204.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs have the No. 14 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up six this season (1.2 per game).

Jerry Jeudy Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Jeudy Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (twice in four games), Jeudy has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jeudy has been targeted on 24 of his team's 163 passing attempts this season (14.7% target share).

He has 208 receiving yards on 24 targets to rank 38th in NFL play with 8.7 yards per target.

Jeudy, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Jeudy has been targeted two times in the red zone (7.1% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts).

Jeudy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 5 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

