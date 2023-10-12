The Nashville Predators (0-1) host the Seattle Kraken (0-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Predators are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Kraken fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 in their most recent outing.

Kraken vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-110) Kraken (-110) 6

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken were an underdog 26 times last season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

Seattle was 10-17 as an underdog of -110 or longer on the moneyline last season.

Bookmakers have implied, based on the moneyline in this matchup, that the Kraken have a 52.4% chance to win.

Last season, 57 games Seattle played finished with over 6 goals.

Kraken vs Predators Additional Info

Kraken vs. Predators Rankings

Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank) 223 (28th) Goals 289 (4th) 236 (12th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 44 (24th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 48 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the league.

Seattle's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 14th in the league.

Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.

Seattle had 48 power-play goals (21st in NHL) on 243 chances.

The Kraken had the NHL's 21st-ranked power-play percentage (19.75%).

Seattle had six shorthanded goals (21st in league).

The 76.69% penalty-kill percentage of the Kraken was 21st in the NHL.

The Kraken were 31st in faceoff win rate in the NHL (45.3%).

The 11.6% shooting percentage of Seattle was second in the league.

The Kraken held their opponents scoreless three times.

