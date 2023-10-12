Kraken vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators (0-1) host the Seattle Kraken (0-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Predators are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Kraken fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 in their most recent outing.
Kraken vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-110)
|Kraken (-110)
|6
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken were an underdog 26 times last season, and upset their opponent 10 times.
- Seattle was 10-17 as an underdog of -110 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- Bookmakers have implied, based on the moneyline in this matchup, that the Kraken have a 52.4% chance to win.
- Last season, 57 games Seattle played finished with over 6 goals.
Kraken vs Predators Additional Info
Kraken vs. Predators Rankings
|Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|223 (28th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|236 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|44 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|48 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the league.
- Seattle's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 14th in the league.
- Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.
- Seattle had 48 power-play goals (21st in NHL) on 243 chances.
- The Kraken had the NHL's 21st-ranked power-play percentage (19.75%).
- Seattle had six shorthanded goals (21st in league).
- The 76.69% penalty-kill percentage of the Kraken was 21st in the NHL.
- The Kraken were 31st in faceoff win rate in the NHL (45.3%).
- The 11.6% shooting percentage of Seattle was second in the league.
- The Kraken held their opponents scoreless three times.
