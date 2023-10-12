Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Latah County, Idaho? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Latah County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Troy Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
  • Location: Troy, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Deary High School at Highland High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13
  • Location: Craigmont, ID
  • Conference: White Pine Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Genesee High School at Kamiah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
  • Location: Kamiah, ID
  • Conference: White Pine Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Potlatch Senior High School at Lapwai High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
  • Location: Lapwai, ID
  • Conference: White Pine Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

