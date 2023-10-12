Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Latah County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Latah County, Idaho? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Latah County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Troy Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Troy, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Deary High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Craigmont, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genesee High School at Kamiah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Kamiah, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potlatch Senior High School at Lapwai High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Lapwai, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
