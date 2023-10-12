Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Latah County, Idaho? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Latah County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Troy Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Troy, ID

Troy, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Deary High School at Highland High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13

6:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Craigmont, ID

Craigmont, ID Conference: White Pine Conference

White Pine Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Genesee High School at Kamiah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Kamiah, ID

Kamiah, ID Conference: White Pine Conference

White Pine Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Potlatch Senior High School at Lapwai High School