Kraken vs. Predators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 12
The Nashville Predators (0-1) host the Seattle Kraken (0-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Predators were defeated by the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 in their last game, while the Kraken are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.
Kraken vs. Predators Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Predators 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Predators (-110)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-2)
Kraken vs Predators Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken had a record of 46-28-8 last season and were 11-8-19 in overtime contests.
- Seattle picked up 44 points (20-9-4) in its 33 games decided by one goal.
- Last season the Kraken registered only one goal in 14 games, and they picked up two points (0-12-2).
- Seattle accumulated six points (2-12-2) when scoring a pair of goals last season.
- The Kraken scored three or more goals in 63 games, earning 106 points from those contests.
- Seattle scored a single power-play goal in 33 games last season and registered 47 points.
- When it outshot its opponent last season, Seattle posted a record of 37-19-4 (78 points).
- The Kraken were outshot by their opponents in 33 games last season, going 14-16-3 to register 31 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|28th
|2.72
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|12th
|2.88
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|23rd
|29.5
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|27th
|33.3
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|27th
|17.6%
|Power Play %
|19.75%
|21st
|6th
|82.55%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.69%
|21st
Kraken vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
