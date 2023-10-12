Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 6 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are ranked 13th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 204.2 per game.

Wilson has compiled 1,210 passing yards (242 per game) and a 66.9% completion rate this year, throwing for 11 TDs with two INTs. On the ground, Wilson has rushed 18 times for 119 yards, averaging 23.8 yards per game.

Wilson vs. the Chiefs

Wilson vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 2 GP / 234.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 234.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Kansas City has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to throw for 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

Four players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed two players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more touchdowns in an outing against the Chiefs this season.

The pass defense of the Chiefs is allowing 204.2 yards per outing this year, which ranks 13th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Chiefs have scored six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Chiefs' defense is 14th in the league in that category.

Russell Wilson Passing Props vs. the Chiefs

Passing Yards: 227.5 (-115)

227.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+160)

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has finished above his passing yards prop total twice this season.

The Broncos, who are eighth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 60.6% of the time while running 39.4%.

Wilson's 7.4 yards per attempt rank ninth in the NFL.

Wilson has thrown for a touchdown in all five games this year, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has 11 total touchdowns this season (91.7% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

Wilson has passed 28 times out of his 163 total attempts while in the red zone (62.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Russell Wilson Rushing Props vs the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Wilson Rushing Insights

Wilson hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in three of his five opportunities this season (60.0%).

In five games this season, Wilson has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has three red zone rushing carries (17.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 20-for-31 / 196 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 21-for-28 / 223 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 23-for-38 / 306 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 18-for-32 / 308 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/10/2023 Week 1 27-for-34 / 177 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

