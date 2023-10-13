Tulane vs. Memphis: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 13
The Memphis Tigers (4-1) and their 18th-ranked scoring offense will take on the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) and the 20th-ranked scoring defense on Friday, October 13, 2023. The Green Wave are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 56.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Memphis matchup.
Tulane vs. Memphis Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tulane vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|Memphis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-3.5)
|56.5
|-160
|+130
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-3.5)
|56.5
|-176
|+146
Tulane vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- Tulane has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Green Wave have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Memphis has covered once in four matchups with a spread this year.
- The Tigers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
Tulane & Memphis 2023 Futures Odds
|Tulane
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the AAC
|+210
|Bet $100 to win $210
|Memphis
|To Win the AAC
|+525
|Bet $100 to win $525
