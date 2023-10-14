The St. Louis Blues (0-0-1) host the Seattle Kraken (0-2) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Blues are coming off a 2-1 shootout defeat to the Dallas Stars, while the Kraken were beaten by the Nashville Predators 3-0 in their most recent outing.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we project to capture the win in Saturday's game.

Kraken vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Blues 3, Kraken 0.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-110)

Blues (-110) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 3.5 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 3.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blues (-1.5)

Kraken vs Blues Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken had a 46-28-8 record last season, and were 11-8-19 in contests that went to overtime.

Seattle accumulated 44 points (20-9-4) in its 33 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Kraken recorded just one goal in 14 games, and they picked up two points (0-12-2).

Seattle picked up six points (2-12-2 record) last season when scoring two goals .

The Kraken scored at least three goals 63 times, accumulating 106 points (51-8-4).

Seattle scored a single power-play goal in 33 games last season and picked up 47 points.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Seattle was 37-19-4 (78 points).

The Kraken were outshot by their opponents 33 times last season, and took 31 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Blues Rank Blues AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 17th 3.17 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 27th 3.63 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 27th 28.5 Shots 30.5 20th 24th 32.3 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 22nd 19.33% Power Play % 19.75% 21st 30th 72.35% Penalty Kill % 76.69% 21st

Kraken vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

