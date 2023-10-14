The Colorado State Rams are expected to win their matchup against the Boise State Broncos at 9:45 PM on Saturday, October 14, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Boise State vs. Colorado State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado State (+8.5) Over (60.5) Colorado State 34, Boise State 30

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 MWC Predictions

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Boise State vs. Colorado State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Broncos a 78.9% chance to win.

The Broncos have won once against the spread this year.

Boise State has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites (0-1).

There have been four Broncos games (out of five) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 4.4 higher than the average total in Boise State games this season.

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Rams based on the moneyline is 27.0%.

The Rams is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado State is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year.

Each Rams four game with a set total have hit the over.

The average point total for the Colorado State this year is 3.1 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Broncos vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 29.7 30.8 31 21 28.3 40.7 Colorado State 31 36 32.5 35 30 36.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.