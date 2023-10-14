The Boise State Broncos (3-3) hit the road for an MWC clash against the Colorado State Rams (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium.

Boise State is putting up 29.7 points per game on offense (69th in the FBS), and ranks 104th on the other side of the ball with 30.8 points allowed per game. Colorado State has not been getting things done defensively, ranking third-worst with 478.4 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, posting 428 total yards per contest (46th-ranked).

We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Boise State vs. Colorado State Key Statistics

Boise State Colorado State 432.3 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428 (81st) 432.8 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 478.4 (102nd) 181.7 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 75.8 (130th) 250.7 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.2 (4th) 9 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (133rd) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (17th)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green leads Boise State with 1,013 yards (168.8 ypg) on 74-of-141 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 219 rushing yards on 40 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Ashton Jeanty has compiled 656 rushing yards on 120 carries, scoring eight touchdowns. He's also added 354 yards (59 per game) on 25 catches with four touchdowns.

Eric McAlister's leads his squad with 596 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 receptions (out of 54 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs' 19 catches have yielded 194 yards and one touchdown.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has racked up 1,585 yards on 64.8% passing while recording 11 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kobe Johnson, has carried the ball 44 times for 128 yards (25.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Avery Morrow has run for 100 yards across 36 carries.

Tory Horton has collected 48 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 560 (112 yards per game). He's been targeted 58 times and has six touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has caught 32 passes and compiled 412 receiving yards (82.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 20 catches (on 36 targets) have netted him 301 yards (60.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

