MWC play features the Boise State Broncos (3-3) squaring off against the Colorado State Rams (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The Broncos are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Boise State vs. Colorado State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Boise State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-7.5) 60.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-7.5) 60.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Boise State vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

Boise State has a record of just 1-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have not covered the spread when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Colorado State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Rams have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

