The Colorado State Rams (2-3) are 7.5-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup with the Boise State Broncos (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 60.5.

Boise State ranks 69th in scoring offense (29.7 points per game) and 105th in scoring defense (30.8 points allowed per game) this season. Colorado State ranks 47th in total yards per game (428), but it has been worse defensively, ranking third-worst in the FBS with 478.4 total yards allowed per contest.

Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Boise State vs Colorado State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boise State -7.5 -110 -110 60.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Boise State Recent Performance

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Broncos, who rank 11th-worst in total offense (471.3 yards per game) and fifth-worst in total defense (438.7 yards per game allowed) over their last three games.

Although the Broncos rank -44-worst in scoring defense over the last three games (31 points allowed), they've been more competent offensively with 33.7 points per game (56th-ranked).

Although Boise State ranks -94-worst in pass defense over the previous three games (289 passing yards allowed), it has been more competent on the offensive side of the ball with 255.7 passing yards per game (87th-ranked).

Although the Broncos rank seventh-worst in run defense over the last three games (149.7 rushing yards surrendered), they've been more successful on offense with 215.7 rushing yards per game (37th-ranked).

The Broncos have not covered the spread and are 2-1 overall over their last three contests.

Boise State has gone over the total in each of its past three games.

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State has covered the spread once in five games this season.

The Broncos have not covered the spread when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Four of Boise State's five games with a set total have hit the over (80%).

Boise State has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Boise State has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 1,013 yards, completing 52.5% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 219 yards (36.5 ypg) on 40 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ashton Jeanty, has carried the ball 120 times for 656 yards (109.3 per game) and eight touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 354 receiving yards on 25 catches with four touchdowns through the air.

Eric McAlister's 596 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 54 times and has collected 30 receptions and four touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has racked up 19 catches for 194 yards, an average of 32.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Ahmed Hassanein has racked up four sacks to lead the team, while also recording five TFL and 21 tackles.

Marco Notarainni is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 40 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks.

Alexander Teubner has a team-high one interception to go along with 17 tackles and one pass defended.

