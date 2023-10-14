When the Idaho Vandals square off against the Montana Grizzlies at 10:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection model predicts the Vandals will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Idaho vs. Montana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Idaho (-16.1) 57.8 Idaho 37, Montana 21

Idaho Betting Info (2022)

The Vandals covered nine times in 11 games with a spread last season.

The Vandals and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread last year.

Grizzlies games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Vandals vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho 35.7 21.8 36 27 35.6 20.8 Montana 28 19 26.7 16.7 29.3 21.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.