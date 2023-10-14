Idaho vs. Montana Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
When the Idaho Vandals square off against the Montana Grizzlies at 10:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection model predicts the Vandals will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
Idaho vs. Montana Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Idaho (-16.1)
|57.8
|Idaho 37, Montana 21
Idaho Betting Info (2022)
- The Vandals covered nine times in 11 games with a spread last season.
- The Vandals and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last season.
Montana Betting Info (2022)
- The Grizzlies compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread last year.
- Grizzlies games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.
Vandals vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Idaho
|35.7
|21.8
|36
|27
|35.6
|20.8
|Montana
|28
|19
|26.7
|16.7
|29.3
|21.3
