In the matchup between the Eastern Washington Eagles and Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, October 14 at 6:00 PM, our computer model expects the Eagles to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Washington (-15.3) 57.6 Eastern Washington 36, Idaho State 21

Week 7 Big Sky Predictions

Idaho State Betting Info (2022)

The Bengals went 3-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, three of Bengals games hit the over.

Eastern Washington Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won just two games against the spread last season.

Last year, six Eagles games hit the over.

Bengals vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho State 25.6 40.8 26.0 31.0 25.3 47.3 Eastern Washington 28.8 33.2 38.0 36.5 29.0 29.0

