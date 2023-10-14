Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
In the matchup between the Eastern Washington Eagles and Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, October 14 at 6:00 PM, our computer model expects the Eagles to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Eastern Washington (-15.3)
|57.6
|Eastern Washington 36, Idaho State 21
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 7 Big Sky Predictions
- Sacramento State vs Northern Colorado
- Portland State vs Northern Arizona
- Portland State vs Northern Arizona
Idaho State Betting Info (2022)
- The Bengals went 3-8-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, three of Bengals games hit the over.
Eastern Washington Betting Info (2022)
- The Eagles won just two games against the spread last season.
- Last year, six Eagles games hit the over.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bengals vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Idaho State
|25.6
|40.8
|26.0
|31.0
|25.3
|47.3
|Eastern Washington
|28.8
|33.2
|38.0
|36.5
|29.0
|29.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.