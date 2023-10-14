How to Watch the Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
The Idaho State Bengals (1-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Eastern Washington Eagles (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Holt Arena in a Big Sky showdown.
Idaho State owns the 57th-ranked scoring offense this season (25.6 points per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 40.8 points allowed per game. Eastern Washington has sputtering defensively, ranking 23rd-worst with 419.2 total yards given up per game. It has been more effective offensively, generating 381 total yards per contest (42nd-ranked).
See more information below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Pocatello, Idaho
- Venue: Holt Arena
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 7 Games
- Iowa State vs Cincinnati
- Arkansas vs Alabama
- Texas A&M vs Tennessee
- Stanford vs Colorado
- Georgia vs Vanderbilt
- BYU vs TCU
- Indiana vs Michigan
- Illinois vs Maryland
- Georgia Southern vs James Madison
- Florida Atlantic vs South Florida
- Syracuse vs Florida State
- Tulane vs Memphis
- Kansas vs Oklahoma State
- Iowa vs Wisconsin
- Oregon vs Washington
Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Key Statistics
|Idaho State
|Eastern Washington
|375.2 (68th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|381 (64th)
|456.6 (103rd)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|419.2 (84th)
|62.2 (126th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|143.8 (65th)
|313 (5th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|237.2 (41st)
|6 (124th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|2 (80th)
|3 (9th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (34th)
Idaho State Stats Leaders
- Jordan Cooke has thrown for 1,105 yards (221.0 ypg) to lead Idaho State, completing 61.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Hunter Hays, has carried the ball 26 times for 105 yards (21.0 per game), scoring two times.
- Aiden Taylor has collected 56 yards on 15 carries, scoring two times.
- Christian Fredrickson's 427 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 35 times and has registered 30 catches and three touchdowns.
- Chedon James has caught 38 passes for 378 yards (75.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
- Cyrus Wallace has been the target of 24 passes and hauled in 18 grabs for 188 yards, an average of 37.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.
Eastern Washington Stats Leaders
- Kekoa Visperas has compiled 1,021 yards on 63.9% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 62 yards .
- Justice Jackson is his team's leading rusher with 40 carries for 241 yards, or 48.2 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.
- Tuna Altahir has totaled 156 yards on 53 carries with one touchdown.
- Efton Chism III leads his squad with 320 receiving yards on 34 catches with two touchdowns.
- Nolan Ulm has put together a 209-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 23 targets.
- Anthony Stell Jr. has racked up 197 reciving yards (39.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed Idaho State or Eastern Washington gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.