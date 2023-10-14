The Idaho State Bengals (1-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Eastern Washington Eagles (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Holt Arena in a Big Sky showdown.

Idaho State owns the 57th-ranked scoring offense this season (25.6 points per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 40.8 points allowed per game. Eastern Washington has sputtering defensively, ranking 23rd-worst with 419.2 total yards given up per game. It has been more effective offensively, generating 381 total yards per contest (42nd-ranked).

See more information below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Key Statistics

Idaho State Eastern Washington 375.2 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381 (64th) 456.6 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.2 (84th) 62.2 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.8 (65th) 313 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.2 (41st) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Idaho State Stats Leaders

Jordan Cooke has thrown for 1,105 yards (221.0 ypg) to lead Idaho State, completing 61.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Hunter Hays, has carried the ball 26 times for 105 yards (21.0 per game), scoring two times.

Aiden Taylor has collected 56 yards on 15 carries, scoring two times.

Christian Fredrickson's 427 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 35 times and has registered 30 catches and three touchdowns.

Chedon James has caught 38 passes for 378 yards (75.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Cyrus Wallace has been the target of 24 passes and hauled in 18 grabs for 188 yards, an average of 37.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Eastern Washington Stats Leaders

Kekoa Visperas has compiled 1,021 yards on 63.9% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 62 yards .

Justice Jackson is his team's leading rusher with 40 carries for 241 yards, or 48.2 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Tuna Altahir has totaled 156 yards on 53 carries with one touchdown.

Efton Chism III leads his squad with 320 receiving yards on 34 catches with two touchdowns.

Nolan Ulm has put together a 209-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 23 targets.

Anthony Stell Jr. has racked up 197 reciving yards (39.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Idaho State or Eastern Washington gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.