The Idaho Vandals (5-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Montana Grizzlies (5-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Kibbie Dome in a Big Sky clash.

Idaho has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (17th-best with 35.7 points per game) and scoring defense (21st-best with 21.8 points allowed per game) this year. Montana has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 19.0 points per contest (15th-best). On offense, it ranks 45th by racking up 28.0 points per game.

Here we will dig into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Idaho vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: Kibbie Dome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Idaho vs. Montana Key Statistics

Idaho Montana 445.2 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.2 (43rd) 297.7 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.0 (53rd) 204.7 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.3 (41st) 240.5 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.8 (76th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has thrown for 1,316 yards (219.3 ypg) to lead Idaho, completing 63% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 171 rushing yards on 41 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Woods has carried the ball 100 times for a team-high 634 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times as a runner.

Nick Romano has racked up 311 yards on 52 attempts, scoring two times. He's grabbed three passes for 99 yards (16.5 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Hayden Hatten's team-leading 425 yards as a receiver have come on 34 catches (out of 44 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jermaine Jackson has grabbed 21 passes while averaging 50.0 yards per game.

Terez Traynor has been the target of 18 passes and compiled 12 receptions for 226 yards, an average of 37.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Montana Stats Leaders

Sam Vidlak has compiled 566 yards (94.3 yards per game) while completing 61.8% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Eli Gillman, has carried the ball 82 times for 424 yards (70.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Clifton McDowell has totaled 225 yards on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

Keelan White paces his team with 330 receiving yards on 26 catches with one touchdown.

Junior Bergen has collected 328 receiving yards (54.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 25 receptions.

Aaron Fontes' 15 catches (on 13 targets) have netted him 214 yards (35.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Idaho or Montana gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.