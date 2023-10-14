The St. Louis Blues (0-0-1) are short favorites when they host the Seattle Kraken (0-2) on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW. The Blues are -110 on the moneyline to win, while the Kraken have -110 moneyline odds.

Kraken vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Kraken vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Kraken vs. Blues Betting Trends

The Blues have not yet this season been a moneyline favorite.

The Kraken fell in the only game they played as an underdog this season.

St. Louis is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -110.

Seattle has played with moneyline odds of -110 or longer twice this season, and lost both.

