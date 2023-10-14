The St. Louis Blues (0-0-1) square off against the Seattle Kraken (0-2) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW, with each team back in action after a loss. The Blues fell to the Dallas Stars 2-1 in a shootout in their last outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kraken vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-115) Kraken (-105) 6.5 Blues (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken were an underdog 26 times last season, and upset their opponent in 10, or 38.5%, of those games.

Seattle had a record of 10-16 in games when oddsmakers listed them as -105 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The win probability for the Kraken, implied from the moneyline, is 51.2%.

For Seattle last season, 44 games finished with more goals than Saturday's total of 6.5.

Kraken vs Blues Additional Info

Kraken vs. Blues Rankings

Blues 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank) 260 (17th) Goals 289 (4th) 298 (27th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 46 (22nd) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 60 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kraken Advanced Stats

With 289 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Kraken had the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Seattle's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) was 14th in the NHL.

Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.

Seattle had 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), 21st in the NHL.

The Kraken scored on 19.75% of their power plays, No. 21 in the NHL.

Seattle had six shorthanded goals (21st in league).

The Kraken's had the 21st-ranked penalty kill percentage (76.69%).

The Kraken won 45.3% of faceoffs, 31st in the NHL.

Seattle's 11.6% shooting percentage was second in the league.

The Kraken held their opponents scoreless three times.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.