The No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) and No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1) will battle in a clash of ACC rivals at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is North Carolina vs. Miami (FL)?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: North Carolina 28, Miami (FL) 27

North Carolina 28, Miami (FL) 27 North Carolina has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Tar Heels have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter.

Miami (FL) won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Hurricanes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +120 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tar Heels have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (FL) (+2.5)



Miami (FL) (+2.5) North Carolina has three wins in four games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Tar Heels have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 3-1-0 this year.

This season, the Hurricanes won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)



Under (57.5) North Carolina and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 57.5 points just once this season.

There has been just one game featuring Miami (FL) this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 57.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 75.6 points per game, 18.1 points more than the total of 57.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

North Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.5 56.8 63.5 Implied Total AVG 34.3 34.7 33 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.8 50.8 46.5 Implied Total AVG 33 32.3 35 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

