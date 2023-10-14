MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
With the college football season heading into Week 7, the schedule includes three games that feature teams from the MEAC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, review the piece below for details on how to watch.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MEAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Howard Bison at Harvard Crimson
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at South Carolina State Bulldogs
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Norfolk State Spartans at Tennessee State Tigers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
