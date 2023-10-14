Trying to find information on the best bets in MWC play in Week 7? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Wyoming vs. Air Force matchup, and picking Colorado State (+7.5) over Boise State on the spread. You can find more insights on those college football games, and other options to use in a parlay, by scrolling down.

Best Week 7 MWC Spread Bets

Pick: Colorado State +7.5 vs. Boise State

Matchup: Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams

Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams Projected Favorite & Spread: Colorado State by 3.8 points

Colorado State by 3.8 points Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: New Mexico +8.5 vs. San Jose State

Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at New Mexico Lobos

San Jose State Spartans at New Mexico Lobos Projected Favorite & Spread: San Jose State by 0.4 points

San Jose State by 0.4 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: MW Network

Pick: Utah State +4.5 vs. Fresno State

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Utah State Aggies

Fresno State Bulldogs at Utah State Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 1.0 points

Fresno State by 1.0 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 13

October 13 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 7 MWC Total Bets

Over 41.5 - Wyoming vs. Air Force

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons

Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons Projected Total: 50.4 points

50.4 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 53.5 - UNLV vs. Nevada

Matchup: UNLV Rebels at Nevada Wolf Pack

UNLV Rebels at Nevada Wolf Pack Projected Total: 60.8 points

60.8 points Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: MW Network

Over 60.5 - Boise State vs. Colorado State

Matchup: Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams

Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams Projected Total: 64.6 points

64.6 points Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Week 7 MWC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Air Force 5-0 (3-0 MWC) 37.6 / 12.2 411.8 / 223.8 Wyoming 5-1 (2-0 MWC) 26.2 / 24.2 325.3 / 374.8 UNLV 4-1 (1-0 MWC) 36.0 / 26.8 397.4 / 399.2 Boise State 3-3 (2-0 MWC) 29.7 / 30.8 432.3 / 432.8 Fresno State 5-1 (1-1 MWC) 33.5 / 18.2 408.0 / 289.8 Utah State 3-3 (1-1 MWC) 38.2 / 32.2 462.8 / 406.8 Colorado State 2-3 (0-1 MWC) 31.0 / 36.0 428.0 / 478.4 New Mexico 2-3 (0-1 MWC) 28.6 / 31.0 391.0 / 403.2 Hawaii 2-4 (0-1 MWC) 22.2 / 34.7 337.2 / 381.0 San Jose State 1-5 (0-2 MWC) 28.0 / 33.7 366.3 / 397.3 Nevada 0-5 (0-1 MWC) 15.4 / 38.4 292.4 / 511.2 San Diego State 2-4 (0-2 MWC) 19.3 / 30.8 324.8 / 437.8

